U.S. Truckers To Start Convoy Against Vaccine Mandates After March 4

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – U.S. truckers are planning to gather in California’s Coachella Valley on March 4 and 5, to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and roll on from there in a nationwide convoy to Washington.

The organisers of the so-called People’s Convoy have said on Thursday.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that it was aware that a trucker protest was being planned for next month in the U.S. capital.

Media previously reported that a trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates was expected to start in California as early as mid-February and travel to Washington, DC, by at least mid-March.

“On March 4, truckers and all freedom-loving Americans will begin arriving at Coachella Valley in Indio, California to participate in a rally being held the afternoon of March 4 and 5 to defeat the unconstitutional mandates.’’

The organisers said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that the convoy would roll out of California following the rally.

Protesters in the United States were following the example of Canada, where a wave of protests in mid-January, with thousands of truckers, farmers and other Canadians converging on Ottawa.

Their convergence would be to express strong opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates after two years of restrictive measures.

The protest had since gathered diverse citizen groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

NAN