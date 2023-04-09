UFC: Adesanya Knocks Out Pereira In Second Round

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Israel Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight title after beating long-term rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

‘The Last Stylebender’ produced a stunning second-round knockout to seal a victory over the Brazilian fighter and take back the title that he lost in November last year.

It was the fourth time that the two middleweight had met, their second inside the octagon, and it was the first occasion in which Adesanya had come out on top.

What a relief that will be for Adesanya. In his fourth encounter with Alex Pereira, he finally gets the win that he so thoroughly deserved. He’d come so close to achieving it in their previous meeting, but lacked that cutting edge that he displayed today.