Uganda Can Beat Super Eagles –Coach Put

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Uganda head coach Paul Put says his side can beat the Super Eagles in their final group game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cranes need a victory to keep their tournament hopes alive, having collected just one point from their first two matches. A win against Nigeria could see Uganda advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Super Eagles enter the match as overwhelming favourites, boasting a 100 per cent record in the competition so far. Despite this, Put insists his team will fight for the result.

“We will give our best for tomorrow’s game. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be difficult, but in football anything is possible,” the Belgian coach said at a press conference on Monday.