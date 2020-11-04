Uganda Fixes Jan. 14 For 2021 Presidential Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Uganda’s electoral body on Wednesday set Jan. 14, 2021 as polling date for the country’s presidential election.

The Electoral Commission said in a statement issued in Kampala that the 11 presidential candidates who were nominated on Monday and Tuesday, would start campaign on Nov. 19 till Jan. 12.

The Electoral Commission urged nominated candidates, their agents, supporters and the public to carefully observe the guidelines issued by the Commission for the campaign.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the electoral body, had on Tuesday, urged the candidates to promote safe participation by observing the COVID-19 prevention measures.

He said “we should be reminded that the election will be conducted in COVID-19 environment and therefore it’s paramount that we jointly work together to ensure the lives of the people of this country are safe, guarded and secured from the spread of this virus.”

Among the 11 candidates vying for the presidency are the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for over 30 years.

Museveni’s main contender is music pop star Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

