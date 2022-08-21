Ukranian President Reacts As Usyk Defeats Anthony Joshua

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has heaped praises on Oleksandr Usyk after he defeated Anthony Joshua.

African Examiner recalls that Ukraine’s Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in Saudia Arabia on Saturday night through a spilt decision.

Joshua lost as Usyk defended his IBF, WBO, and WBA belts beating Joshua for a second time.

Reacting, Zelensky taking to his Twitter account described Usyk’s victory as an important and necessary one for the country.

His tweet read: “Difficult but so important and necessary victory.

“Defending the title of the absolute world champion is a symbol of the fact that everyone who is of the Cossack family will not give up theirs, will fight for it and will certainly win.”

The African Examiner writes that Usyk dedicated his victory to the people of Ukraine fighting for the country.