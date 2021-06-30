W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Unemployment In Russia Surged During Pandemic – Putin

Posted by Europe, Featured, Latest News Wednesday, June 30th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the unemployment rate in Russia has increased from 4.6 per cent  to over six per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that it is unfortunate during the pandemic the unemployment in the country has grown.

“ Before  COVID-19, the total unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent to 4.7 per cent and grew to more than six per cent over time,



“Now it stands at 5.9 per cent and the government now is faced with the task of reaching the pre-crisis level, ”  he said. (NAN)

