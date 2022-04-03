Unknown Armed Men Set LGA Headquarters Ablaze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely a week after some unknown armed men attacked a police Station in Imo State, another yet-to-be identified assailants, on Sunday morning, set the Orsu local government headquarters in the state ablaze.

The incident it was gathered, occurred in the morning hours of Sunday, and has thrown residents of the locality into fear.

According to a report from a Source, several buildings including the Council chairman’s office were burnt down as well as vehicles parked in the premises.

The council headquarters had been abandoned by staff and visitors due to the activities of unknown gunmen and killings in the area.

Youths of the area have equally abandoned the locality for their own safety, saying killings assumed an alarming dimension which forced locals to move their loved ones out to safety.

The State Police public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Michael Abattam, and the state’s Information Commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba, could not be reached as at the time of this report as both didn’t pick the several calls put across to their known GSM lines.

The attacked Council is one of the 12 local government areas in Imo West (Orlu) senatorial district which has come under serious attacks of unknown gunmen in the last one year .