UNTH Appoints Prof. Ndubueze Ezemba As Chairman Of Open Heart Centre

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Renowned Professor of Cardiology and Vascular surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Ndubueze Ezemba has been appointed chairman of the university of Nigeria Hospital, UNTH, Cardiothoracic Centre of Excellence.

A statement from the chief medical director (CMD) of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, Prof. Obinna Onodugo, said Prof.

Ezemba took over from Prof. Basden Onwubere, who retired after a meritorious service.

Prof. Ezemba, who hails from Eziokwe, Amuri, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, attended central primary School, Ukpo, Dunukofia in Anambra State in 1979 and Government College, Maidugri in Borno State in 1984.

In fulfillment of his child-hood ambition of becoming a medical doctor, young Ndubueze gained admission to the prestigious University of Ibadan and graduated in 1990.

He joined the university of Nigeria, Nsukka in 2005 as Lecturer 1 and rose rapidly to the highest academic status of professor in 2015.

UNTH Cardiothoracic Centre of Excellence was established with the purpose of checking medical tourism, as patients who require open heart surgery are now handled by the centre instead of travelling overseas.

Following its impressive performance overtime, the Federal Government designated the UNTH National Cardiothoracic Centre as a Centre of Excellence in 1984.

UNTH is the first in Africa to carry out open heart surgery in 1974 and the service has since become a routine.