(Updated): NEXT Supermarket On Fire In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Next Cash and Carry, a popular supermarket in Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is currently on fire.

The supermarket is located along Ahmadu Bello way, Kado-kuchi area of Jahi- Kado expressway.

The Federal Fire Service has advised residents to avoid the areas as firefighters are battling to put out the fire and prevent its spread.

“The Service has turned out firefighters to the scene, who are currently fighting the fire,” Mrs Ugo Huan, Public Relations Officer, FFS, said.

Huan stated that because of the festive season, it was expected that residents might visit the store, hence the warning to avoid the area.

“Members of the public are to take note and avoid that route,” she said.

Huan said firefighters from over three different zones, including the FCT fire service, were at the scene fighting the fire.

The PRO said the cause of fire was not known yet as further investigation would be done to ascertain the likely cause of fire

A witness at the scene, Mrs Sandra Emeka, said she was at the gate of the supermarket trying to gain entrance to the compound when she noticed dark smoke coming out of the store.

“I don’t know where the fire started from or what caused it but I just noticed the smoke and heard people around telling us to move back that there was fire,” she said.

Another customer, Mr Philip Paul, expressed sadness over the incident as he described the supermarket as a “big shopping centre.”

“It is so unfortunate this happened at this time when the store must have been stocked up for the festive season.

“This is a great loss and I sympathise with the management of this supermarket,” he said.

