Uproar As Eniola Badmus Again Pledges support For President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Eniola Badmus, actress and Special Assistant for Social Events and Public Hearings to the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abbas, has stirred the hornet’s nest as she reiterated her support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite the present current economic hardship in the country.

Badmus, who campaigned for Tinubu during the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections, recently announced that her stance on President Tinubu still remains unchanged.

Taking into her Instagram account, she writes: “[I am] still standing on Daddy Seyi [Tinubu]’s mandate”.

Her post sparked reactions as many Nigerians accused her of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, who are experiencing hardship due to the result of he poor economic policies of the government.

The African Examiner gathers some of their reactions below:

Olori_Nini writes: “This is really not the right time to post this. It sounds very insensitive. People are struggling – hungry and frustrated because the economy is tough. If people react negatively, it’s understandable, and honestly, you would have brought it upon yourself. No one is saying you shouldn’t support your candidate, but this post feels like a mockery of Nigerians. Maybe you’re not affected by the current economic hardship, but many people are. You can be loyal to your candidate without posting it here.”

Oliver_Of_Lagos writes: “Anywhere belle face. Celebrity isonu. Nothing lasts forever. The internet is a memory storage device.”

Hypeman Ruby writes: “As the first son of the family and the breadwinner, this mandate has made my struggles worse. I find it hard to be there for myself, let alone my family. I love you, Baddoskie, but shey e fe gbor ebo npa.”

Alh_Alubarika writes: “I don’t understand why people are attacking her. Everyone has their own choices. Moreover, that’s where she earns her daily bread, and she can never deny that. If me and you had the same opportunity she has, we would probably do more than her.”