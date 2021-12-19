2023: Shelve Your Presidential Ambition, Support Younger Candidate, VON DG Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, has tasked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress to stop his presidential ambition by backing a younger candidate from the South.

Okechukwu, a foundation member of the APC disclosed this when fielding questions from journalists at the 2021 Eke Day in Abuja on Sunday.

“If one is consulted by our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on whether he should run or not for the exalted office of the President of Nigeria in 2023, my candid advice will be that he should use his abundant Almighty God’s endowment to unite the APC, and unite the South and by extension our beloved country, by backing a candidate from the southeast,” he said.

Okechukwu enjoined the APC leader to throw his weight behind a younger person from the South, especially the South-East geopolitical zone.

According to Okechukwu, Tinubu by so doing, would have united the south forever; as some northerners have complained that why they are reluctant to support southern candidates is due to the lack of cohesion among the two major geopolitical zones in the south.

The VON boss if Tinubu widens his search he will definitely see a credible candidate from the southeast who will easily win the presumed candidate of the PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on why Tinubu should be restricted to only Kingmaker and not the King himself, Okechukwu argued that, “the scriptures said there is time for everything which happens on earth.

“I am one of those Buharists who have tremendous respect for Asiwaju for the critical supplement he added to Buhari’s 12 million Vote-Bank, which resulted in our 2015 presidential election victory. It is not a mean feat when you consider that with Buhari’s Vote-Bank, we were unable to win in 2003, 2007, and 2011, until the merger of the legacy political parties, where Tinubu played major role.”