US Embassy Confirms Safe Recovery Of 2 Staff Involved In Anambra Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States Embassy in Abuja has announced that two of its employees involved in the attack on its convoy in Anambra have been rescued alive.



The Embassy made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

The U.S. Embassy said that the victims were under the protection of the Nigerian authorities in Anambra.

The statement said that the U.S. government was working intensively to bring to book the perpetrators of the crime.

“We have informed their families of their safe recovery. U.S. Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.

“We continue to work intensively with the Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack.

“We welcome any information the public may have in this regard.

“We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues and mourn with them for those who died in the attack.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 16, a convoy of a U.S. vehicle was attacked by gunmen in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State while the team was on a mission.

NAN