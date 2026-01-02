Utomi: I’ll Withdraw Support If Obi Accepts VP Ticket in 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has said he will withdraw his support for Peter Obi if the former Anambra State governor accepts a vice-presidential candidacy in the 2027 general elections.

Utomi made the statement on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

His comments followed Obi’s announcement on Wednesday in Enugu that he had defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Obi said his move to the ADC marked the beginning of a mission to rescue Nigeria and place it on the path of proper socio-economic development.

The defection has continued to attract reactions from supporters and critics, including the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, who raised concerns about zoning and the presence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the party.

Speaking on the programme, Utomi said Obi would contest the presidency and not settle for a vice-presidential role.

“I can tell you that Peter Obi will contest for the presidency. The day he becomes somebody’s vice president, I walk away from his corner,” he said.

Utomi also criticised the age of political leaders, describing the presidency as a “retirement home.” He called for an age limit of 70 years for candidates seeking executive positions.

According to him, Nigeria needs leaders who are physically fit and fully present to run the affairs of the country.

Utomi was among those present in Enugu on Wednesday when Obi formally announced his defection to the ADC.