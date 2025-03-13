Senator Natasha Was Suspended For Gross Misconduct, Not Because Of Her Allegation, Senate Tells IPU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The complaint laid by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the United Nations Inter parliamentary conference in New York on Tuesday has continued to attract reactions.

The Kogi Lawmaker had taken her case before the global institution for them to prevail over what she says is an injustice meted on her.

After listening to her complaint, the IPU told Senator Natasha that it will take necessary steps to address the complaints she brought to the union after listening to the other side.

The Nigerian Senate has however replied to Senator Natasha’s complaint to the IPU through a letter by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The letter was read by the Chairperson of the House of Representatives committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Honorable Kafilat Ogbara, who is attending the event in an official capacity representing Nigeria.

The Senate letter read in part, “Senator Natasha-Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour and not as a result of allegation of sexual harassment or assault. The authority of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narrative being circulated by certain media organisations regarding the sixth months suspension of Senator Natsaha-Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent act of misconduct and disregard for the Senate Standing Orders.”

Honourable Ogbara, however, called for a thorough investigation into the allegation by Senator Natasha against the Senator President, Godswill Akpabio.

She maintained that procedures and necessary actions under the Senate rules were observed before Senator Natasha’s suspension.

Last week, the Senate suspended the lawmaker in a move that has continued to generate debates across the country.

She had initially submitted a petition to the Senate accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment. But the lawmakers threw it out before suspending her even after submitting another petition.

Senator Natasha vowed to continue the fight against “injustice”. But in the wake of the suspension, Akpabio denied the accusations and maintained he has never assaulted women.

Her altercation with the Senate president started on February 20, 2025, after her seat was changed during plenary .

That is not the first time both individuals had issues. In July 2024, Akpabio had while trying to correct her for misconduct told her to follow the rules and that the senate is not a night club where anybody can talk anyhow. The Akwa Ibom lawmaker, however, later apologised to her for the remark.