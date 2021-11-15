Vice President Of Dangote Group Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The vice president of the Dangote Group, Sani Dangote, brother to Aliko Dangote, is dead.

Mr Dangote died in the United States Sunday after a protracted illness.

Relatively less popular than his billionaire brother, Mr Dangote had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.

He sat on the boards of several companies including Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Agro Sacks, Dangote Refinery, Petrochemical and Fertiliser company.

He was better known for his role as the chairman of Dansa Holdings, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group that produces beverages.

He also owned Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria.























