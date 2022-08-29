Explosion Not Inside Redemption Camp — RCCG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG has dispelled the rumour peddling by some online media that an explosion rocked the Redemption camp along Lagos Ibadan express way, saying that the incident occurred at a Gas station close to the camp.

According to a statement released by the Administrative Public Relation Officer of the Church, Johnson Adams said that the explosion occurred at a Gas Station before the police station beside the Redemption Camp.

The fire explosion occurred outside the camp, with the blue indicating the boundary, while the orange circle showed the Gas Station where the incident occurred.

It happened at the Gas Station before the police station beside the Redemption Camp.

“And as you can see, God had put the situation under control. Glory be to God.” He said.