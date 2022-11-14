Visa Ban: Air Peace Suspends Dubai Flights

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has suspended flights to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, over the non-issuance of visas to Nigerians.

The UAE carrier, Emirates Airlines, had earlier suspended its flights, citing the inability to repatriate ticket funds in addition to the reduced passengers on the route.

Nigeria’s indigenous carrier, Air Peace, however, said it would be suspending operations with effect from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, ‘till further notice.’

In a statement, the Airline said, “This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travelers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating into the UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination. We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses.

“Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Centre to attend to their concerns.”

African Examiner had, a few weeks ago, reported that the UAE authorities placed a visa ban on Nigerians and although no reason was given for the ban, the Dubai authorities declared that all applications were on-hold until issues between the UAE government and the Nigerian government were resolved.

The United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities announced a visa ban on Nigerians adding that all submitted applications are rejected and fees non-refundable.