WACOL Boss Expresses Worry Over High Rate Of Gender Based Violence In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Executive Director, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has expressed concern over the alarming rate of gender based violence in Nigeria, calling on governments at all levels to do everything within their powers to end the menace.

Ezeilo, a Senior Advocate of Nigerian (SAN) and former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Enugu state, equally urged Nigerians to unite and say no to such uncivilized acts.

She made the call weekend in Enugu on the occasion of the grand finale commemorating the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, and WACOL’s Art Competition and Exhibition, “Through the Eyes of Victims and Survivors of GBV,”

The event with the theme: “Unite to End Digital Violence Against all Women and Girls”, according to her, is also aimed at sensitizing members of the public on the ugly development currently bedeviling the society.

The government she posited should support families, pointing out that victims of gender violence need protection, financial support, shelter and access to justice to enable them to reintegrate back into their families and society.

“The time to break the silence on violence against women and girls is now”. Maintaining that WACOL has for a long time been engaging in a serious campaign to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

Professor Ezeilo said “we don’t want violence, whether against men, boys or persons with disability. A society that is free from violence is what makes realization of human rights, human dignity and human happiness possible”.

She commended Fourth Foundation and the Alliance Francaise for their support. Speaking on behalf of other exhibitors, Chukwu Michael, expressed appreciation to WACOL for making it possible for them to showcase their artwork in the campaign to end all forms of gender based violence.

High highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to winners by Prof Ezeilo.