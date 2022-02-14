WAEC Speaks On Release Of WASSCE Result

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the date when the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for Private Candidates 2021- Second Series will be released.

WAEC announced that the result would be released on Monday, February 14, 2022.

African Examiner writes that WASSCE for Private Candidates also known as General Certificate Examination, GCE, is conducted in November/December.

The examination body, in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Sunday night, wrote: “@waecnigeria is set to announce the release of results of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021- Second Series tomorrow, Monday, February 14, 2022. Stay tuned for more details”