We Don’t Deal In Adulterated Petrol, Says NNPCL

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Thursday said it does not deal with adulterated petrol.

NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement.

“NNPC Retail Ltd does not deal in adulterated products as it adheres to rigorous standards and quality control measures at every stage in its operations to ensure that only high quality, safe, and reliable petroleum products are available at its stations nationwide,” the statement read.

Soneye also rejected a viral video showing a customer claiming to have bought fuel, allegedly from an NNPC Retail outlet at Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State.

He stated that the fuel could not have been purchased from any NNPC Retail outlet, as the company does not dispense petroleum products into bottles or jerrycans.

“The attention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has been drawn to the video clip of someone pouring a dark liquid which he claims to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purportedly bought from an NNPC Retail outlet at Keffi Flyover, and wishes to state as follows:

“That we have carried out spot checks at all our outlets and found this claim to be false. The product was not, and could not have been bought from any NNPC Retail outlet as the company does not dispense petroleum products into bottles or jerrycans as displayed in the video.

“That members of the public should discountenance the spurious claims made in the video and be wary of selfish and unpatriotic elements pushing such narrative as they do not mean well for the country.

“That we take pride in maintaining accurate pump integrity with regular inspection and calibration to ensure consistency across our stations nationwide.”