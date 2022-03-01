We ‘ll Not Call-Off Strike – ASUU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has stated that it will not call off the one-month warning strike it began on February 14.

Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the union, who appeared on Channels TV Monday, stated that the union would not be stopping the strike as the Federal government has always not kept its promises made to the union years back.

The union stated that it no longer wants promises from the government side at this time but action.

He said: “For the past nine years or so, they have been giving us promises but once the strike is over, they relapse. So, our colleagues are tired of these promises which they don’t fulfill. What we want are actions.”

Osodeke also stated that many schools have not missed any academic year despite the strike actions by ASUU adding that members of the union have sacrificed for the country’s educational system.

He highlighted that many lecturers have not gone on leave for years because they are trying to meet up with the calendar and despite this; many persons believe that Nigerian lecturers are being paid for doing nothing.