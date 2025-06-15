‘We Must Hold Leaders Accountable,’ Atiku Condemns Fresh Benue Killings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former vice president and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the recent attack in Yelwata, Benue State, that left many feared dead and called on Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable.

Atiku, in a statement posted on his X account, said the killings underscored the escalating insecurity crisis facing Nigeria.

“I am deeply anguished and shocked by the devastating news of the fresh attacks in Benue State, where over 100 innocent lives are feared lost. These killings, once again targeting defenceless communities, underscore the escalating insecurity crisis facing our nation,” he stated on Saturday night.

The former vice president said the sorrow felt by those orphaned, displaced, and widowed by the attackers could not be adequately expressed in words.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities who have suffered unimaginable loss. As a nation, we must pause and reflect on the mounting human toll of this senseless violence.

“I urge the Federal Government and Benue State authorities to launch a prompt, transparent investigation into the attack. The identities of the perpetrators must be swiftly uncovered and justice served.

“Enhance security presence in the region, deploying necessary resources, personnel, equipment, and intelligence to guarantee the protection of vulnerable rural areas,” he said.

He also called for an engagement with affected communities through dialogue, traditional leadership, and civil society to restore confidence and foster resilience.

According to him compensation and support efforts, including medical aid, trauma counselling, and livelihood restoration should be accelerated for survivors and bereaved families.

Atiku added, “This assault on innocent Nigerians is not just a local tragedy, it is a national emergency that demands immediate attention and decisive action. I call on all Nigerians regardless of tribe or religion to unite in condemning this atrocity.

“We must hold our leaders accountable and insist on sustainable solutions to the violent tragedies claiming lives across the country. May God comfort the grieving families, heal our nation, and help us reclaim peace and security for all.”

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, armed men, suspected to be herders invaded Yelwata, leaving scores of residents feared dead.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Sunday condemned the attack and killing of innocent citizens at Yelewata by suspected criminal herders, saying that nothing should warrant the taking of life.

However, angry youths on Sunday stormed the Wurukum food basket roundabout to protest the alleged killing of scores of residents by suspected herdsmen in Yelwata, in Benue State.

The protesters converged on the Wurukum food basket roundabout Makurdi as early as 8 am to demand action over the alleged killing on Saturday in Yelwata.

One of the protesters, Solomon Amande, said Benue youths were angry at the deafening silence of President Bola Tinubu, and the governor of Benue State despite the killing of children, women, and the elderly.

An attempt by the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Sam Ode, to address the protesters was resisted as they told him to tell the governor, Hyacinth Alia, to come personally to address them.

They were later confronted by security agents who attempted to stop them, leading to an escalation and the use of tear gas at the protesters.