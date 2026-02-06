We Will Appeal Judgement, Bode George Speaks on PDP Ibadan Convention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George, has criticised a court ruling that nullified the party’s national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 2025.

Speaking on Arise Television on Friday, George described the judgment as “disgusting” and said the presiding judge acted “as if she was in a beer parlour.”

The Federal High Court in Ibadan had nullified the PDP convention held on November 15, 2025, and barred members of the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) from acting as national officers of the party. The court recognised the faction led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike instead.

Reacting, George said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the Ibadan convention according to party procedures. He questioned whether the Wike faction’s convention received similar oversight.

He added, “The judgment deviated from the matter before the judge. We will appeal this judgment. Unfortunately, this is the quality of people you have. I am absolutely disgusted.”

George urged fairness in handling party matters, saying, “People will come, people will go. What has happened is only history that will remind you to do what is right.”