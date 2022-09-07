Why 2023 Election ‘ll Be The Most Important In Nigeria’s History – Falz

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has stated that the 2023 election will be the most significant poll in the history of Nigeria.

The rapper made this known when he appeared on Arise TV while speaking about the country’s ruling class and political space.

According to the lawyer turned activist and rapper, the youth are now ready to participate in the upcoming election.

“2023 is definitely going to be a very major year for the whole country and probably the most important years in our history,” he said.

“A point where everyone is angry ,agitated and nobody wants us to continue to go down the deep drain we seem to be going. I can say for sure that the youth definitely want to see a new dawn.

“I’m also doing everything in my power to get as many people to participate in the election. I think what worked against us over the years is apathy.

“A lot of people don’t care about politics or think their vote doesn’t really matter. But now, more than ever, I think we all want the same thing and if we do not go ahead and participate in the election then we won’t see the Nigeria we actually deserve.”