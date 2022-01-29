Why Buhari Canceled Zamfara Trip – PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari canceled his trip to Zamfara because of the fear of being attacked by terrorists.

It could be recalled that Buhari, who was in Sokoto on Thursday to inaugurate some projects, was supposed to proceed to Zamfara to discuss insecurity in the state and also to commiserate with the people over the recent attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs.

However, Bello Matawalle, Zamfara governor, later stated that President Buhari informed him that he would have to postpone because of poor visibility for flying.

Reacting to this development on Friday, the PDP stated that Buhari canceled his trip because the north-western state is not safe.

“The Party dismisses President Buhari’s excuse of not traveling to Zamfara State because of inclement flying weather when he had the option of traveling the short trip from Sokoto to Gusau by road,” Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said in a statement.

“We ask, did Mr. President cancel the trip to Zamfara State out of fear of terrorists? Was Mr. President, an Army General, with all the security apparatus under his command afraid to travel by road because he was not sure of his security as well as the dilapidated state of our roads under his watch?

“From Sokoto to Gusau, the Zamfara State capital is about 206 kilometres, a journey a leader who has the interest of the people at heart and who is sure of his security could have undertaken by road.

“President Buhari ought to have reassured Nigerians by traveling to Gusau, instead, he opted for a video broadcast in which he promised the troubled people of the state that he looks “forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit.

“This is another sad demonstration of the President leading from behind against his own promise and commitment to Nigerians to lead from the front in the fight against terrorism.

“Such attitude to governance speaks volumes as to why our nation is in a shambolic state under the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which is largely laidback, unconcerned, and corrupt.

“If truly the people matter to Mr. President and his Party, the APC; if truly President Buhari and the APC believe in Nigerians and feel their pains; if truly they are very concerned about the wellbeing of the people, then Mr. President would have taken it upon himself, with all the apparatus of power at his disposal, to visit and empathize with the people of Zamfara State who are daily traumatized by terrorists.”