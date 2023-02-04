Why Emefiele Introduced Naira Redesign – Gov. Ganduje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano has stated that Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), introduced the naira redesign policy because he failed in his presidential bid.

Ganduje stated this while speaking with BBC Hausa on Friday after a meeting of the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ganduje, Emefiele and those around the president did not want elections to hold as the naira redesign policy was not part of the agenda of the APC.

“The naira redesign is not the agenda of the APC, it is the agenda of those who are around the president and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who wanted to run for president but weren’t successful,” he said.

“They don’t want the elections to be held or want another party to win. But we in our states have to ensure that things don’t go out of hand and if the president is listening to them then we (governors) must show our capacity just as we’ve done now.”

Responding to a question on whether the governors will disagree with President Buhari on the naira redesign policy, Ganduje said, “No. We are against this policy of naira redesign by the governor of the Central Bank and those who the president is surrounded by”.