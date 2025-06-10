Why I Believe In Tinubu — Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has opened up about his visit to President Bola Tinubu.

According to Fayose, it was a personal visit, and the aim was to encourage the Nigerian leader.

“My visit is personal, to further encourage him to continue to do what he’s doing for Nigerians. No one is saying it is easy, but no miracle can turn around things overnight,” Fayose told journalists in Lagos on Monday after he met the president.

He also disclosed that Tinubu deserves commendation for what he has done so far.

“But for the little the president has done, we must commend him,” he said.

The former governor stated that his history of criticism of the past administration will not prevent him from recognising the efforts of Tinubu.

“I was one-time critic of the last administration, but you cannot compare the situation now,” he said.

“So, for me, I’m here, one, to take the opportunity of his homecoming, to visit him. And to encourage him to do more for Nigerians.”

Fayose further disclosed that he has always believed in the leadership of Tinubu, even as a sitting governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Even while I was off in office as a PDP governor, sitting governor, I’ve always believed in his leadership and I did not hide my support for him even before he became the president,” he said.

“And the only thing we can do as leaders of this country today is to continue to encourage him to lift up his hands, to make the public understand how uneasy it is to lead an economy that is down and today is being stabilised.”

Fayose made it clear that the decisions of the president have given hope to Nigerians.

“You see, there’s a difference between things changing outrightly, there’s no miracle, but stabilising the economy, stabilising the currency and a few courageous steps the president has taken, and the achievement of his administration put hopes into tomorrow for all of us,” he said.

On recent defections from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fayose debunked speculations about him dumping the party.

“Well, let me first of all clear this. Ayo Fayose will not move from PDP to any political party, not even APC. I am this year 65 years. It is within the choices of those who are choosing to move,” he said.

“Some say they saw what the president is doing. Some said they believe that the party is in trouble.”

The former governor, however, disclosed that the PDP is facing a crisis.

“And without doubt, the PDP is in trouble. And that’s the gospel truth. And I believe that if they don’t quickly, quickly take steps, the party in itself will become carcass,” he said.

Asked if he is doing anything to salvage the situation, Fayose responded that he is no longer playing a front-line role.

“I’m not on the front line anymore. I am no more the governor of a state, the little contribution I can make, I made it while I was in the seat,” he said.