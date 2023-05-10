Why I’ll Serve Nigerians With Sincerity If I Become Senate President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chief whip of the senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that he will serve Nigerians with sincerity as senate president.

Kalu’s statement was contained in a letter addressed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and 108 senators-elect on Monday.

His letter is coming hours after the ruling party selected Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, for senate president, and Barau Jibrin, senator representing Kano north, as deputy senate president.

The former governor of Abia state stated that he has what it takes to make the 10th senate successful.

“It is with a deep sense of joy and humility that I bring you warm greetings and that of the Abia north senatorial zone. My emergence as the senator to represent Abia north in this critical time in the history of our dear nation comes with huge responsibilities, top of which is to make quality laws for the good governance of our people,” the senator said.

“To be able to achieve these enviable goals, we require good leaders who will pilot the affairs of the 10th senate.

“Leadership of a sophisticated senate at the 10th session will need men and women with abundance of shared vision, consensus building, charisma, credibility, and pragmatism in the saddle.

“This is why I most humbly write to officially inform you of my interest to be elected the next senate president. I make this offer to serve you and the Nigerian people with sincerity of heart, humility, and candour.

“The biggest asset I bring to the table is wisdom and experience garnered over the years in the management of human and material resources.

“I promise to work for you, promote and defend the constitution and the party, and foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the party, the executive and judiciary.

“One thing is indubitably certain: working together in unity and mutual love and respect, we can take Nigeria to the next level of peace, progress, and development.”