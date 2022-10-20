Why Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Is Suffering Delay – Fashola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola says the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is suffering delay because of the drainage channel being constructed across the road by the Oyo State Government in its Ibadan axis.

The minister disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the inaugural edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series, organised by his Ministry of Information and Culture.

African Examiner reports the scorecard series which features ministers and top government officials is designed to showcase the achievements of the administration as it winds down.

Fashola said the 127.6km expressway had recorded a lot of progress and appealed to motorists and commuters to endure the delays being encountered at the Ibadan and Lagos axis, respectively.

“The Oyo State Government is building a drainage channel across the road, so we are having difficulties because the contractor has slowed down and we have to slow down too.

“We do not want to finish the road and come back to destroy it for the drainage channel construction.

“On the Lagos axis, we are working on the last six kilometers into Lagos; that is a very highly densely populated area.

“We left it for the last because we knew it to be the most difficult.

“We are appealing that you bear with us and we are hoping that very soon there will be relief there,’’ he said.

The minister said the two axis were the last finishing touches to the completion of the project and it would be delivered soon.