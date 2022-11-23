Why Nigerians Should Take Advantage Of Continuous Voters Registration – Niger CAN Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Catholic Bishop of Kotangora Diocese, Niger State, Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has tasked Nigerians who are yet to be captured in the voters register to take advantage of the recent court ruling directing the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to continue the suspended Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Bulus, who is the new Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), stated this in his familiarization visit to the leadership of the Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Correspondents Chapel in Minna.

Speaking to journalists, he said: “As you already know, we are in a critical period of our nation’s history, as insecurity of life and property lingers and with the 2023 general elections approaching, we urge you to remain resolute in your reportage.”

On the purpose of his visit, the cleric said: “The reason for my visit is to first, thank you for the unflinching support and coverage you have accorded CAN Niger State. Since my emergence as Chairman, I, my executive members and the entire Christendom have enjoyed tremendous support and coverage from your organisations. As a religious Body, we have enjoyed a superlative relationship and we want that to continue.”