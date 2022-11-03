Ifeanyi: Davido’s Nanny, Cook May Face Charges For Negligence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The two suspects detained in connection with the death of three-year-old Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of music artiste, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, may remain in police custody until they are cleared by an autopsy report.

A credible source, who disclosed on Wednesday, said the nanny and the cook were directly in charge of Ifeanyi’s welfare, adding that they might also be liable for negligence.

The source said, “The cook and the nanny were the ones directly with the child, so, they are guilty of negligence until the autopsy is conducted. During investigation, we have suspects, and depending on the case, the suspects may or may not be released.

“So far, the family has not objected to the autopsy, but how fast it will be done depends on the hospital. But the next move is to review the CCTV at the house.”

African Examiner had reported that after Ifeanyi’s corpse was recovered from the swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State, it was deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

The police subsequently invited eight domestic workers and after interrogation, six of them were released.

However, two others, the nanny and the cook, were detained.

Contacted for a follow-up reaction, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the detention of the suspects, declined to give further details to avoid preempting investigation into the case.

He said, “If we need to detain them for longer than necessary, we will obtain a court order so as to ensure that we are not doing over detention or illegal detention.

“I can’t give much details about an ongoing investigation, but those two people detained are assisting us in our investigation. Those that were released have little or no bearing to the case but the two people detained are assisting us.

“Eight people were brought in for questioning, six people were allowed to go, the remaining two were the ones that have been placed under arrest and that makes them suspect.”