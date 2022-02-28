Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Others ‘ll Experience Prolonged Power Outage – IBEDC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says that the states under its franchise will experience prolonged power outage due to low weekly power allocation to its network by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This is contained in a statement issued by by IBEDC’s Senior Communication Officer, Kikelomo Owoeye, on Sunday in Osogbo.

It said that Ogun, Oyo, Ibadan, Osun and Kwara region would be affected by the power outage.

According to the statement, the weekly power allocation to IBEDC network by TCN had dropped from 692.5 megawatt to 368.5 megawatt.

“This has led to massive load shedding across our franchise in Ogun, Oyo, Ibadan, Osun and Kwara region.

“Kindly bear with us, as we work with stakeholders in the electricity value chain on sustainable resolution,” IBEDC said.

NAN