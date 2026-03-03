Ireti Kingibe Has No Projects To Show In FCT –Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has again said that Senator Ireti Kingibe will not return to the Senate in 2027.

Wike said Kingibe, who represents the FCT in the Senate under the Labour Party, has no project to show for her time in office.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja, the minister said he made the same prediction over a year ago and still stands by it.

“I said it before, Senator Ireti will not come back. Let her show one project,” Wike said.

He also claimed that the senator has not been visible in satellite communities where many voters live.

Kingibe had earlier accused Wike of ignoring her letters and messages, especially on issues of insecurity and water shortage in Abuja. She also questioned whether the minister is working in the best interest of FCT residents.

The disagreement comes amid growing political tension in the FCT ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wike was also criticised by opposition parties for visiting polling units during the recent FCT area council elections. However, he defended his action, saying he has the right as the territory’s chief security officer to monitor activities at polling units.

“I’m not a candidate. I have the right to check what is going on,” he said.

Wike added that although he supported candidates loyal to President Bola Tinubu, he did not tell people who to vote for.

The exchange highlights increasing political rivalry in Abuja as preparations gradually begin for the next general election.