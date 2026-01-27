Why We Banned Sachet Alcohol – NAFDAC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says its enforcement of the ban on alcoholic drinks sold in sachets and in bottles smaller than 200ml is to protect children from early exposure to alcohol.

Speaking in a video shared on the agency’s X handle, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the decision is based on public health concerns, not an attempt to stop adults from drinking.

“I’m not opposed to alcohol use for adults. But children are not small adults. Their bodies are still developing,” she said.

Adeyeye explained that early alcohol consumption can harm children because their organs are not mature enough to process it. She added that many sachet alcoholic drinks have very high alcohol content.

“Some sachets contain up to 43 per cent alcohol. That is much stronger than beer, which is about 6 to 8 per cent,” she said.

She said the ban followed years of discussions with industry groups and government agencies. In 2018, a five-year grace period was approved to allow manufacturers adjust their business plans.

According to her, enforcement started on February 1, 2024, but was later paused for more talks. An additional one-year extension was granted, meaning full enforcement is now expected by December 2025.

Adeyeye also warned that easy access to sachet alcohol increases the risk of misuse, even among adults.

The ban has faced protests from some workers and industry groups, who say it could lead to job losses. Unions in the food and beverage sector have warned that millions of Nigerians may be affected directly or indirectly.

However, Adeyeye said the policy follows global health recommendations aimed at reducing children’s access to alcohol.

“Children cannot handle alcohol like adults. Their organs are still growing. That is why we are enforcing this ban,” she said.