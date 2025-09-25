Why We Need Arms – FRSC Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has stated that giving arms to road safety operatives might be the only way to enforce traffic laws effectively on Nigerian highways.

Mohammed stated this when he appeared on Arise News on Thursday, as he narrated the problems his men face when trying to stop heavy-duty vehicles.

“How do you stop a trailer or a tanker on the road? How do you just do that? It’s very, very difficult. A truck, especially a truck with probably 100 passengers on top, with animals, and you only have four personnel as a team on patrol, and trying to stop a trailer, how do you do that?” he said.

According to the FRSC boss, without adequate “power of cohesion,” enforcement is almost impossible.

“It will support. If you don’t have the power to enforce anything, there’s no way you can achieve that enforcement,” he said, as he responded to questions on if arms would help.

He also talked about allegations of bribery and extortion by some operatives, as he stated that although the challenge exists, the Corps has been stricter than other agencies in punishing offenders.

“We have more record of termination and dismissal of our personnel because of bribe and corruption,” he said, adding that the FRSC has a standing standard operating procedure to curtail misconduct.

The Marshal also talked about driver’s licence fees after public complaints that officials were charging more than the official rate.

“For three years, it’s ₦15,000. For five years, it’s ₦21,000. It’s still the same figure, the same amount,” he said.

Mohammad pleaded with Nigerians concerning the stress of getting licences processed, as he assured that a new and improved system would soon be ready.

“In the first and second week of October, they will see an enhanced driver’s licence and a successful and efficient service delivery,” he said.