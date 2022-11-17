Wike Pledges ‘Logistics Support’ For Peter Obi’s Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday pledged to provide “logistics support” for the campaigns of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Wike also said Obi, a former Anambra State governor, has all the characteristics to lead Nigeria.

The Rivers governor made this known to the LP presidential candidate in Port Harcourt, the state capital, at the venue of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover inauguration.

“As a government, we would give Peter Obi all logistic support if he comes for campaigns in Rivers State”.

“Obi worked very well in Anambra; those fighting you are envying you and it is “bad belle”, says Governor Wike.

Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were in the state capital to commission the 9th flyover by the present administration. They were excitedly received by a large crowd of their supporters known as ‘Obidients’ who were chanting “Obi kerenke! Obi kerenke!! “ as they welcome Peter Obi to the podium during the commissioning.

“Wike has worked very well and is showing results, ” says Peter Obi. He says next year’s election is not a matter of ‘my turn’ but a call to service.

“I will not give excuses because I know what it takes to lead Nigeria; the country’s vast land is our next oil, ” says Peter Obi.

While Wike and his allies have not been seen to campaign for Atiku, it is not clear whether they will support Obi, or Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the contest for Aso Rock’s top job which has been described by analysts and keen observers as a three-horse race.