Wike Says He’s the Most Criticised Politician After President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is the most heavily criticised politician in Nigeria after President Bola Tinubu.

Wike remarked on Saturday in Rivers State, while addressing local party leaders. He attributed the criticism to his firm stance on sticking to political agreements and ensuring his supporters benefit from them.

“After Tinubu, the next most abused politician today is me,” Wike said. “Why are they abusing me? Because they know that agreement is agreement.”

He explained that his position is to consistently support President Tinubu, a commitment he and his allies had made earlier.