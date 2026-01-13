Wike Too Important for Tinubu to Abandon, Says Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said President Bola Tinubu will not remove Nyesom Wike as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

Speaking on Arise TV, Fayose said Tinubu values loyalty, political strength and influence, adding that Wike remains too important to be sacrificed for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

According to Fayose, Wike strongly supported Tinubu during the 2023 elections and is performing well as FCT minister.

“The president that I know will not get rid of Wike for Fubara,” Fayose said, noting that development in Abuja under Wike’s leadership is visible.

Fayose advised Fubara to reconcile with Wike by honouring the agreement they signed before President Tinubu lifted the emergency rule in Rivers State.

The political crisis in Rivers State worsened in December when Wike accused Fubara of failing to keep to their agreement. Lawmakers loyal to Wike later accused the governor of spending state funds without approval.

Last Thursday, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, over alleged gross misconduct.

Fayose, who was impeached as governor in 2006, warned that those encouraging Fubara to confront Wike would abandon him if he were impeached.

He added that President Tinubu dislikes ingratitude and places a high value on loyalty, urging Fubara to learn from political experience and seek peace.

Fayose also said Wike’s influence was important to the All Progressives Congress (APC) electoral victories in Rivers State and the FCT.