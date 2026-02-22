Wike’s Achievements Responsible For APC Electoral Victory In FCT –Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has praised Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying his “remarkable achievements” contributed to political gains for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s elections.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, the president congratulated the winners of elections in the FCT, Kano State, and Rivers State.

“The President urges the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication and to view the mandate given to them by the people as a sacred trust,” the statement read.

The elections, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), covered all six area councils of the FCT, as well as by-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies in Rivers, and Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano.

Tinubu also congratulated the APC national leadership, party officials in Kano and Rivers, and all party members on their victories.

He specifically commended Wike for his achievements in the FCT, noting that they had yielded political dividends for the APC.

The president further praised INEC, security agencies, and voters for the peaceful conduct of the elections and acknowledged the courage and discipline of all contestants, saying that vibrant participation strengthens democracy.

Tinubu said the elections strengthen democratic institutions and urged INEC to continue improving its processes for even better electoral outcomes.

Wike, a former Rivers State governor and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was appointed FCT minister by Tinubu despite being in the opposition. His role in the APC-led administration has drawn criticism from some PDP members, who accuse him of undermining the party.