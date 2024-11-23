W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Wizkid Sets New Record On Spotify

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest Headlines Saturday, November 23rd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Ace Nigerian Artist, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has set a new Spotify record for the biggest streams by any song.

The superstar’s recently released album titled “Morayo” has claimed the number 1 spot on the Apple Music Nigeria Chart, with all his tracks dominating the charts to positions.

One of his singles from the album titled “Kese (Dance)” set the record for the highest opening day stream on Spotify Nigeria with 1.5 million streams. 

Another single “Piece of My Heart” also surpassed 1 million opening day streams on Spotify.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wizkid’s album, Morayo, which translates to “I see joy” in Yoruba, is a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Juliana Balogun, who passed away in August 2023.

The album, which was launched on Nov. 22, features a tasteful selection of artists across genres. (NAN) 

 

