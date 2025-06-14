Wole Oke Commends Conferment Of CFR On Late Bola Ige

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wole Oke, the member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the House of Representatives, has applauded the posthumous conferment of the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, CFR, on Chief Bola Ige by President Bola Tinubu.

Oke stated this in a statement made available to the press on Friday in Osogbo.

In the statement, the lawmaker stated that the announcement was warmly received and it is a fitting and long overdue recognition of the enormous contributions of Ige to the country.

Oke applauded President Tinubu for his commitment to acknowledging past leaders of the country, and he also expressed thanks for the gesture.

While saying that such honours assist in keeping the memory and values of national heroes alive, Oke said, “The award would rekindle national pride and inspire younger generations to emulate the late statesman’s example.”

Oke tasked Nigerians to cast their minds back on the life and sacrifices of Bola Ige so that they can promote unity and renewed dedication to the ideals of justice and good governance.

“His life and work remain a beacon of hope, not only for Osun State but for all Nigerians,” he added.

Oke maintained that, “Chief Bola Ige was not only a son of Osun State but a beacon of hope and resilience for all Nigerians. This recognition by President Tinubu is a testament to the enduring impact of his contributions to our country’s development and democratic ideals.”

Chief Bola Ige was a former governor of the old Oyo State, and he also served as Attorney-General of the Federation.

Bola Ige was killed in his Bodija, Ibadan home on December 21, 2001, and to date and those who murdered him have not been brought to justice.