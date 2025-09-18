World Cup: FIFA Allegedly Begin Disciplinary Proceedings Against South Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has commenced disciplinary proceedings against the South African Football Association, SAFA, after they fielded an ineligible player in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana won the match day five encounter which they played against the Crocodiles 2-0 on 21 March, 2025 in Polokwane.

South Africa fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena in the match.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had received two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers against Benin Republic, and Zimbabwe, which naturally sparked a one-match ban.

According to SABC, FIFA confirmed that SAFA, and Mokoena will face charges of breaching disciplinary regulations.

The case has also been referred to the FIFA disciplinary committee.

If found guilty, South Africa may be forced to forfeit the result of the match, which would give Lesotho a 3-0 victory.