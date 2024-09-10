Enugu Warns Poultry Farmers, Butchers From Selling Dead Animals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Government has issued a stern warning to butchers and poultry farmers in the state to desist from the unwholesome practice of sale of animals and chickens that died under mysterious circumstances.

Our correspondent reports that the warning was contained in a press statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Mr Patrick Ubru.

The statement issued on Monday in Enugu, threatened to sanction any farmer or meat seller caught engaging in the unhealthy practice.

According to the Commissioners, the ministries raised the concern following a whistleblowing tipoff by some members of the public that animals which died of flu and other zoonotic diseases had found their way into the meat market

They stressed that the government had already activated its departments of public health, veterinary, local government disease surveillance, in addition to the notification officers to conduct investigations into the alleged practices.

While describing the act as unacceptable, the commissioners pointed out that eating dead animals could lead to serious health implications for the end users, adding that the crime would not go unpunished as the state health officers were already visiting livestock farms and abattoirs for investigation.

“The government reiterates that the sale of animals that died of unknown causes outside the normal methods of preparation is a serious crime.

“There are grave health risks associated with consuming such meat as it can lead to zoonotic diseases which are easily transmitted from animals to humans,” the statement further noted.

The statement therefore, called on members of the public to remain vigilant and watch out for such practice, the government said the act could lead to epidemics of varying magnitude with severe health consequences.

It equally urged the general public to report any suspicion through the following ministries’ hotlines – 08037178703, 08066865511, 08037431577 or 08033375344.