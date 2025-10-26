Yahoo Boys Are Geniuses; They Just Need Redirection, Says Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, has stated that some internet fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo boys’, are geniuses who need direction instead of condemnation.

‎‎Obi stated this in Onitsha on Saturday, saying that these individuals are creatives who don’t have any direction.

According to him, money may be necessary, but true wealth is hinged on integrity, character and purpose.

‎“Some of our so-called Yahoo boys are geniuses who need redirection, not condemnation.

“Their creativity and courage, if properly guided, can drive innovation and national development.

‎“Real wealth uplifts both the individual and society, promotes education, reduces poverty, and creates opportunities for others to live dignified lives,” he said.