Youth Camp: Participants, Parents Hail Mbah’s Wife For Successful Outing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Participants and parents of one hundred youths of Enugu state that took part in the just concluded 3- day youth boot camp organized by the Custos Care Foundation (CCF), founded by Wife of then state governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, have applauded the organization for the kind gesture.

The programme held at Nike Lake Hotel and Resort, Enugu, was concluded successfully over the weekend with parents and participants expressing their appreciation for the impactful experience.

Our correspondent writes that the programme tagged: “Enugu Youth Aspire 2024” Boot Camp, equally expressed gratitude to the state government Led by governor Peter Mbah for creating the enabling environment.

They commended the initiative, noting that the boot camp provided the youths with invaluable opportunities for exploration, networking, and learning.

Many parents highlighted the lasting impact the program would have on their children, emphasizing that the knowledge gained could positively influence their peers and siblings.

The “Youth Aspire Initiative Boot Camp 2024 officially ended on Friday August, after four days filled with educational, empowering, and entertaining activities.

Participants, aged 15 to 20, were drawn from across Enugu State, with an inclusive approach ensuring representation across gender, social status, and abilities—including a blind girl among the participants.

The youths acquired various skills, such as ICT, including coding, 3D and 2D animation creation, as well as vocational skills like weaving, tailoring, bead-making, social media marketing, and content creation.

A visit to the Enugu State Government House provided an opportunity for an engaging session with the state governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

Managing Director of the NGO, Mrs. Egodi blessing Igwe in a statement said “the governor spoke extensively on qualities essential for success, particularly courage and empathy, and emphasized the importance of digital skills in the modern world.

“Governor Mbah, accompanied by the First Lady, also gave the participants a tour of the Lion Building, highlighting Enugu State’s digital museum, the history of leadership in the region, and the state’s mineral deposits.

“In her address of welcome, the wife of the governor of Enugu State and founder of the foundatio congratulated all participants and encouraged them to approach the boot camp with an open mind, ready to learn, unlearn, and relearn.

“Like sponges, soak in every lesson, interaction, and challenge presented to you. This is a rare opportunity, and what you make of it is entirely in your hands,” she stated.

“She emphasized that while the “E” in E-Youth Aspire stands for Enugu, it also symbolizes Excellence, Empowerment, and Evolution—the qualities they aim to cultivate in the participants over the coming days.

“This boot camp is a blend of physical and intellectual activities, carefully curated to challenge, inspire, and prepare you for the future,” Mrs. Mbah added.

During the boot camp, participants were introduced to a mentor-mentee culture, providing a unique opportunity to learn from experts across various fields, including sports, culture, hospitality, sciences, arts, technology, and more.

“This experience is designed to be holistic, ensuring the development of skills, character, and meaningful relationships that could shape their futures”

In closing, she expressed her hope — and the hope of everyone involved — that at the end of this boot camp, participants will not only leave as participants but as young leaders equipped with the knowledge, confidence, and vision to aspire to greatness and contribute positively to the growth and development of Enugu State.

“Besides the governor, and his wife, other Influential speakers were also invited to guide the participants on their future career.

“Prof Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), delivered a talk titled “Odyssey of Life,” in which he stresses the importance of hard work, resilience, and prayerfulness in the pursuit of success.

Also, Dr. Yomi Jaiye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, encouraged the youths to start their days positively and avoid habits that could derail their success.

Mrs. Rachel Ede, Executive Director of Gusty Women, in her presentation emphasized the role of social networking in achieving success, while the Narrative group focused on empathy in leadership and personal hygiene.

Similarly, Kenneth Eze from the Young Farmers Association spoke about modern farming techniques and the financial opportunities in agriculture, encouraging youths to explore this field.

“The boot camp’s daily routines included impactful morning drills led by the Man ‘O War, focusing on physical fitness and self-defence tactics, including Taekwondo.

Highlights of the event included a hike at the Ngwo Pine Forest, a movie night with the First Lady, and a bonfire night at the Omenala Bush Bar, of the Nike Lake Hotel.

“The experience will undoubtedly positively influence their future in many ways, proving that this government is truly ‘for the people.'” a parent stated.

Another parent added, “The First Lady of the Coal City State deserves unquantifiable thanks. The youths have so much to share with their peers as they return to school.

A Nurse shared her joy, saying, “Words cannot express how I feel right now. My children returned safe and sound, with lots of experience and looking fresher. I love and appreciate our First Lady’s good works. May God bless and keep her family safe.”

Ukamaka Ikwuolisa expressed relief at her daughter’s safe return and gratitude for the successful completion of the event, while Ukamaka Obiora Eke prayed for God’s protection and expressed hopes of meeting again with the First Lady and Custos Care Foundation.

The participants, consisting of the students in senior secondary schools, and those seeking admission into tertiary institutions, were thrilled by the generosity of CCF and the First Lady took to social media to express their gratitude.

One participant, @Nkebuisi Ebube, wrote, “With this kind of experience, why wouldn’t I become someone important in the future? Custos Care Foundation and H.E. Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, thank you for this opportunity.

“The governor received us with happiness and joy in his heart. It was truly an amazing experience.”