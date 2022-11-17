YouTube Creators Festival Holds Next Week In Ghana

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The second edition of the YouTube Creators Festival, an independent convention of all content creators, especially those living in Ghana, will be held from November 24 to 26 in Accra next week.

The festival which is aimed at engaging, educating and inspiring the global YouTube community, is co-sponsored by Ghana’s leading online media platform, GhanaWeb, and Age Africa Agency, the foremost YouTube agency with a Multi-Channel Network (MCN) in Africa.

Representatives of GhanaWeb and Age Africa Agency would speak at the event as sponsors and also as stakeholders of the content creation space in Ghana with services, resources and expertise that help creators, brands, publishers, influencers, and artists to realize more views, subscribers and higher earnings.

GhanaWeb, with the support of its parent company, AfricaWeb, created the Reporter platform which allows content creators and bloggers to share their content with millions of visitors of the GhanaWeb platform as well as earn from the revenue their content generates.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AfricaWeb, Marc Stubbé said with GhanaWeb TV, they created the first Mobile TV station, the YouTube channels of different creators.

“For example, we recently signed the GFA and Star Times – contribute to the total video audience we give viewers and advertisers access to. We have the ambition to build a one-stop shop for regular TV advertisers, offering a vast video audience for their commercial messages”, he said.

Age Africa Agency, on the other hand, is a performance-driven MCN agency that combines data and creativity to develop successful YouTube channels and create unique video formats that resonate with the target audience and the YouTube algorithm.

Similarly, the Managing Partner at Age Africa Agency, Jennifer Feaster said: “Our team has worked with some of YouTube’s most successful creators over the years, helping them turn their craft into a career. We know what it takes to succeed on YouTube and now Age Africa Agency is leveraging that expertise to help local talent spread their message, grow their businesses and become financially independent”.

Activities within the 3 days of the event include a Creators Tour of Accra, an All-Female Master Class, the main event (summit) and the Creators Awards Night & Concert which would climax the festival.

Community Manager for the YouTube Creators Festival, Samuel Barimah Amoaning described the collaboration as a very important and timely one.

“We are looking forward to a healthy collaboration among Ghana Web, Age Africa and the Ghanaian YouTube Creators. Local creators are creating content to change narratives in Ghana as a whole. It is high time we celebrate the Ghanaian creators and put them in the international front. We are looking forward to a more exciting event in this second edition”, he added.

Speakers for this edition of the YouTube Creators Festival include popular Arab–Israeli YouTuber Nas Daily; celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya; co-founders of the iconic Afrochella festival Abdul Karim and Ken Agyapong; Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah; broadcast journalist and vlogger Jessica Opare-Saforo; YouTubers Kwadwo Sheldon and Sweet Adjeley among many other content creators who have built strong personal and corporate brands with continental and global appeal in music, tourism, food, lifestyle and entertainment.