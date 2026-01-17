Bandits Don’t Fear God, Stop Negotiating With Them –Defence Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has called on state governments to stop negotiating with bandits, saying such actions undermine military operations.

Musa made the call during an interview with BBC Hausa, where he said bandits cannot be trusted and often break agreements reached with them.

According to him, negotiating with bandits only weakens efforts by the military to tackle insecurity. He added that bandits do not fear God and usually return to crime even after reconciliation talks.

The defence minister revealed that the Katsina State Government was warned over its recent decision to facilitate the release of 70 suspected bandits in custody. The state government had said the move was meant to strengthen community-based peace agreements with so-called repentant bandits in some local government areas.

Speaking in Hausa, Musa said bandits usually seek personal benefits whenever they agree to peace talks.

“Negotiation with bandits is not a solution. These people are not sincere. Whenever they come for reconciliation, they want something,” he said.

He described bandits as liars and warned that reconciling with them would only lead to renewed attacks.

“We told them not to make the mistake of reconciling with those people. They are liars, and they will surely return. They don’t fear God,” he added.

Musa said the military had repeatedly advised state governments to stop negotiating with bandits, noting that such actions damage ongoing security operations. He, however, acknowledged that the current democratic system limits direct military control over state decisions.

The defence minister also denied claims that the federal government pays ransom to kidnappers. He said paying ransom encourages criminal activities.

“The federal government does not pay ransom. People should stop paying ransom and report such cases so action can be taken,” he said.