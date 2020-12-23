Yuletide: Nigeria Announces Dec 25, 28, Jan 1 As Public Holidays

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has announced December 25, 28, 2020 and January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year respectively.

The announcement was made via a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

Dr Belgore explained that Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the celebrations, calling on Christian faithful to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

The Minister said: “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”.

Belgore explained that the minister observed that peace and security were critical factors needed to enable the Federal Government to accomplish the mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment and generating jobs for more than 100 million youths.

He added that Aregbesola advised Nigerians to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the pandemic.

The minister restated FG commitment to the fight against banditry, kidnappings and other crimes in the country.

Aregbesola called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that would enhance intelligence gathering.

Belgore said: “Aregbesola admonished Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, expressing confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians.

“He urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigerians and wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular, a happy Christmas and a happy new year”

