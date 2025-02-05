Zamfara School Fire Kills 17 Children, 16 Others Injured

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No less than 17 Almajiri students have died in a fire incident which happened in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State after a fire outbreak at an Islamiya school.

The fire began on Tuesday night and it raged for about three hours leaving 16 others injured.

A resident of the area, Abdulrasaq Kaura, while speaking with Channels Television, stated that the fire was reportedly caused by stored sticks, better known as “Kara.”

Kaura said: “It happened at Makaranta Mallam Ghali, inside their study hall. There are about 100 of them in the house, after they evacuated the students, they thought none of them remained inside the house, it was when they returned after the fire, that they started seeing their legs and hands, they got burnt beyond recognition.”

He also disclosed that the deceased have been buried on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government, Mannir Haidara, has also confirmed the incident.

Haidara, however, disclosed that he did not have enough information concerning the development and will briefed the press later.

Also, the the Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, has confirmed the incident.

Abubakar, however, announced that 17 students died in the fire and 17 others are getting treatment adding that investigation is ongoing to find out the cause of the fire.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened. 17 children were linked while 17 are on admission and investigation is ongoing.”