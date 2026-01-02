Zaynab Explains Marriage to SGF George Akume

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zaynab Ngohemba, formerly known as Zaynab Otiti Obanor, has explained the reasons behind her recent marriage to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The couple got married a few weeks ago in a private ceremony that attracted public attention.

In a statement released by her media aide, David Adeoye, and published by ThisDay, Zaynab described the marriage as a partnership built on maturity, shared purpose, and mutual understanding.

She said the union brings together two individuals already committed to public service and does not mark a departure from their individual paths.

According to the statement, the marriage is based on shared values such as humility, discipline, empathy, and responsibility, adding that personal stability strengthens public duty.

Adeoye also said the marriage carries symbolic significance at a time when Nigerians are demanding integrity, empathy, and accountability from their leaders.

He noted that the couple represents a model of leadership that balances authority with compassion and governance with genuine service.

Zaynab was previously married to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. The marriage, which took place in March 2016, ended in 2017. During her time in the palace, she was known as Olori Wuraola.